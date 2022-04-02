No hiding place for criminals in Oyo ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has told criminals to stay clear, warning that there will be no hiding place for persons with criminal intents anywhere in the state.

Speaking on Friday while handing over 100 patrol vehicles to the personnel of Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, Makinde said the state’s security architecture is being constantly rejigged to get and deal with criminals.

To boost the state security architecture, Makinde said the state is recruiting more Amotekun personnel, upgrading their communication structure, and equipping them so that they can respond adequately and promptly to crime.

Speaking, Makinde noted that he was informed that…