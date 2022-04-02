Soludo declares Monday prayer session to counter IPOB sit-at-home order  

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday, urged the people of the state to observe a one-day prayer session to curb the activities of the gunmen terrorising the state and the South East region in general.

The governor said the prayer session slated to hold on Monday, April 4, 2022, at churches and other religion worshipping centres, across the state, was neccesary to counter the evil attached to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order.

He explained that the prayer session was against those hiding under the IPOB name to cause havoc in the state.

Speaking during a stakeholders peace meeting with Security Chiefs, Traditional Rulers and…