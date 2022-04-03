18-man robbery gang invades Calabar, operates for 2 hours

AN 18-man heavily armed, hooded robbery gang at about 2 a.m on Saturday invaded No 55, Ebito-Mayne Avenue area in Calabar, the Cross River State capital in an 18-seater bus, carting away phones, laptops, cash, television sets and ATM cards from their victims.

The robbers, according to eyewitnesses, operated for over two hours without any challenge from security personnel.

The victims are currently in severe shock and fear, while the Nigerian police, Uwanse Division, where the victims reported the attack, are assessing the situation.

Eyewitnesses explained that some of the female victims were almost raped during the over two-hour attack.

“They came in an 18-seater bus,…