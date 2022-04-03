2023: PDP members reject alleged Fayose’s imposition of reps candidate

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti South federal constituency one at the weekend protested against the alleged moves by the former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose to impose the party’s House of Representatives candidate on the constituency.

The members alleged that the former governor has concluded plans to impose former members of the house of representatives, Segun Adekola for the federal constituency, compromising Ikere, Ise/Orun and Ekiti South-West local government areas.

The spokesman of the protesting party members, Kola Adewole noted that the former governor on Saturday in Ise/Orun endorsed the ambition of…