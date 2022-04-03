Akwa Ibom evacuates 38 stranded indigenes displaced by bandits’ attack in Katsina

No fewer than 38 Akwa Ibom indigenes displaced in Katsina State, following attacks by bandits have been flown home on the orders of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Disturbed by the security crises in Katsina where some Akwa Ibom indigenes were killed and their houses razed, Emmanuel had directed the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan, to “ensure the safe return of our displaced people in Katsina”.

However, Adiakpan, it was gathered, had immediately contacted the President of the Akwa Ibom community in Katsina, Chief Effiom Anietie Mfon, who facilitated the evacuation of the Akwa Ibom Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina, who were flown home at…