Amazon Foundation harps on embracing Nigeria’s rich history

A non-governmental organisation, Amazon Foundation, which focuses on supporting the underprivileged, celebrating icons, and upholding Nigeria’s cultural heritage and history, has harped on the importance of embracing and knowing Nigeria’s rich history.

The foundation, which was founded 18 years ago by dynamic veteran actress and musician, Dr Bose Olubo Adegeye, has taken the bull by the horns to educate the younger generation about the country’s rich history, visited the Alake and Paramount Ruler Of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, on Thursday, with others members of the foundation to share the vision with the traditional ruler.

Oba Gbadeboin response…