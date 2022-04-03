Buhari, Awolowo Dosumu, celebrate Ebenezer Obey at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated music legend, Evangelist, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi on the occasion of his 80th birthday today.

The president in his tribute described the music legend as an exceptional personality, who used his art and skills to fly Nigeria’s flag round the world, bringing joy and merriment to people with his sonorous voice, and didactic songs, for over six decades.

In a release signed by the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, stating that though Obey as he is fondly called is from Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, Obey’s music has been a blessing not only to the entire South-West, but he has garnered…