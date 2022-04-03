Gunmen abduct police inspector, two others inside mosque in Ogun

A police inspector and two others were reportedly abducted by gunmen inside a mosque in the Soyoye area on Abeokuta, last Sunday.

Tribune Online learnt that the incident happened at about 8.00 pm when the victims were observing prayers.

The inspector identified as Kamordeen Bello was until his abduction attached to one of the Divisional headquarters in the state capital and said to be the Imam of the mosque.

The abductors demanded a sum of N5m for each of the victims to be released to their families.

It was learnt that the victims regained their freedom during the outgone week and paid some undisclosed amount of money to the abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer,…