Sensitivity (I) – Tribune Online

In virtually everything we do we interact with other human beings and if this be the case we need to be adept in human relations. There are many components of human relations and one of the major components is sensitivity. Sensitivity is a skill we must acquire if we will have effective and harmonious relations with people.

Sensitivity deals with understanding, diplomacy, tact, thoughtfulness, consideration. It has to deal with appreciating and properly responding to other people’s feelings.

“Being sensitive is being kind, caring, able to pick up on the feelings of others, and aware of their needs and behaving in a way that helps them feel good.

Being sensitive is often a…