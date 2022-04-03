An aspirant for the Federal House of Representatives seat in Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency, Ibrahim Ajiboye a.k.a omo iya eleja, has said that the time is ripe to displace social media politicians as the race to occupy various electoral positions in the 2023 general elections thickens.

Ajiboye stated this during the official declaration of his intention to represent the people of Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency which was held at the Oke-Adu area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital at the weekend.

He noted that: “People like us, I mean myself and other good young men and women, It is high time we dabbled into politics because if you look at the…