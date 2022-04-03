We must confront Nigeria’s current phase as transitory, change for better ― NAHCON boss

The chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has called on Nigerians to use the ongoing Ramadan fast to confront the current phase Nigeria is passing through as only transitory, with prayers and a resolve to individually change for the better, united by our ideals and not divided by our differences.

Hassan stated this in his Ramadan message to the country’s Muslim Community, declaring that considering the circumstances in Nigeria, Muslims could not hope for a better time to observe Ramadan than now as all reasons to seek divine intervention and attitudinal change have emerged in the society.

According to the NAHCON boss,…