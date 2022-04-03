We’ve taken giant steps under Governor Abiodun —Ogun Assembly chief whip

Chief (Mrs) Atinuke Bello, the Whip of Ogun State House of Assembly, spoke with the media during one of her empowerment programmes in Odogbolu recently where she spoke on Ogun State House of Assembly, and her empowerment programmes, among other issues. Sunday Tribune was also there and brought this excerpts.

As the chief-whip of the Ogun State House of Assembly, what would you say are the major achievements of the 9th Assembly?

We’ve been able to promulgate laws that seek the welfare of the people of the state.This is always our focus because the major focus of government should be the welfare of the people. Our focus mainly is to create socio-economic rights for our citizens…