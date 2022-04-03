With ‘Autovista’, Akintunde charts pathway for Nigeria’s automobile industry

Dapo Akintunde’s exhibition of Afrocentric vehicle designs closing today in Lagos is a gift to Nigeria’s automobile industry.

ENTERING Art Pantheon, Oniru, Victoria Island, you would think you were in a sci-fi buff’s futuristic den or workspace. But you are not. It’s a one-week solo- exhibition by designer and architect Dapo Akintunde titled ‘Autovista: African Vehicle Visions.’

The show, which opened on Sunday, March 27 and ends this evening at the gallery located at Oniru, Lagos, is a rarity. We usually have exhibitions of figures, forms and nature but hardly those featuring vehicle designs that can accelerate Nigeria’s industrial development if adequately tapped.

…