Abuja Imam suspended over ‘inciting’ sermon

THE steering committee of the Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque at the weekend suspended the Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, for delivering a sermon last Friday, which it stated was capable of inciting public outrage.

Reacting to the suspension, Sheikh Khalid declared that it is only Allah who gives power and can take same away from anyone.

The suspension of the Imam was contained in a statement made available by the mosque chairman, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, which he made available to BBC Hausa Service. Dansadau said the suspension was until further notice.

He said the decision was taken because of the ‘inciting’ sermon the Imam delivered on Friday, April 1, 2022…