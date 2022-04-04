Bandits abduct 22 villagers hours after lGP’s visit to Abuja/Kaduna highway

Hundreds of bandits raided some houses at Anguwar Maji in Jere town of Kaduna State and abducted 22 villagers on Sunday.

The abduction, it was gathered came barely 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman Alkali went on patrol at the busy Abuja/Kaduna highway.

The IGP, during the patrol on Sunday, told journalists that the road is safe for the public.

However, a resident of Anguwar Maji, Shehu Bala, said the latest abduction happened around 11 pm on Sunday when the bandits invaded the community.

He said the invaders who came in large numbers, stormed several houses and abducted 22 villagers including five women.

“The bandits came in their large numbers…