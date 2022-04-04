Emir of Misau commends NNPC, APWEN for constructing, equipping labs to promote girl-child education

Emir of Misau in Bauchi state, Alh Ahmed Suleiman has commended the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for collaborating with Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN) to construct a multimillion Naira equipped Science and Technology Laboratory and a motorized borehole at the Sarki Ahmadu Central Primary School in Misau.

The Emir was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the laboratory and the borehole at the Primary school saying that the people of Misau will live to cherish what NNPC and APWEN has done for them.

Ahmed Suleiman expressed confidence that the development will promote science and technology education in the area…