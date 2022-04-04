Entrenching better economy through business sustenance

The COVID-19 pandemic, the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation rate in Nigeria and a surging global economic crisis have put a strain on businesses. Justice Nwafor writes that only a better economy and environment would ensure that businesses in Nigeria don’t go under.

THE peculiarities of the business operating environment in Nigeria are common knowledge but concerns are mounting that a bad situation is suddenly turning worse, owing to extraneous factors such as the development in Eastern Europe, which has mounted pressure on the prices of fuel including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol, and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also called…