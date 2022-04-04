Equities investors lose N83bn as ASI declines by 0.33%

The Nigerian equities extend losses to the first trading session of the week, as the All-Share index (ASI) slipped by 0.33 per cent to close at 46,687.85 basis points.

Bearish sentiments on MTN Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, Wapco and other high cap stocks push the equity market at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) lower, thus the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the ASI at -0.59 per cent and 9.30 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, lost N83 billion from their investment as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at an N25.170 trillion, representing a 0.33 per cent decrease from the N25.253 trillion it stood at the end of the…