IGP appoints Amadi Acting DIG Research and Planning

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Monday approved the posting of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG John Ogbonaya Amadi, as Ag. DIG Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and DIG representing the South-East Geo-political zone.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to the statement, the IGP also approved the posting of CP Moronkeji Olusegun Adesina, to the Ekiti State Police Command as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command.

It explained that the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and…