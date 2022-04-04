It’s time to use it, if you have it (part two)

Last week Monday, I started a series on “the leadership attitude” and today, I am going to be rounding it off. I started by profiling to you things you can do to influence people without being a leader. You do not need to be a positional leader to impact on people positively. You do not need to be a positional leader to be of tremendous help to your team members. And you do not need to be a positional leader to share ideas on how team members can overcome their obstacles.

You can keep your team members going by helping them make their job part of a larger success of the organisation. After all, group goals only matter if they further the company’s overall goals. Keep the…