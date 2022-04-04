(JUST IN): NIN-SIM Linkage: FG directs telcos to block unlinked lines immediately

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the implementation of the NIN-SIM policy which restricts calls on any SIM not linked with a National Identity Number (NIN), effect from April 4, 2022.

Consequently, the Federal Government has directed all Telcos to strictly enforce the Policy on all SIMs issued (existing and new) in Nigeria.

Outgoing calls will subsequently be barred for telephone lines that have not complied with the NIN-SIM linkage Policy from the 4th of April, 2022.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed and issued by the Director Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head, Corporate Communications, of NIMC,…