NIEPA, UBEC partner, train principals, headteachers on violence-free schools

Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Professor Olivet Jagusah, has said a safe, secure and violence-free school environment during emergencies cannot be jettisoned for Nigeria to fulfil the SDGs 4.

Professor Jagusah, who spoke at the opening ceremony of a three-day national training workshop for principals and head teachers of Junior Secondary Schools in Nigeria, held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said apart from the place of safe, secure and violence-free, the principals and headteachers also needed enhancement with the necessary skills and knowledge to put necessary logistics in place in their…