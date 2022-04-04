Nigerian equities investors earn N3.02trn in three months

The Nigerian equities market exhibited resilience despite the economic instability in the country as the local bourse appreciated by 9.95 per cent in the first quarter of the year 2022.

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) gained N3.02 trillion, as impressive corporate earnings by some major companies listed on the bourse buoyed investors’ confidence.

At the end of the last trading of the first quarter, March 31, 2022, the market capitalization hit N25.312 trillion, higher than the N22.297 trillion it opened for trading activities on January 4, 2021.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also rose by 9.95 per cent to close at 46,965.48 basis points in the first…