PDP condemns clampdown on Muslim Cleric

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the clampdown on the revered Muslim Cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, for “speaking truth to power on the failure” and the alleged refusal by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to decisively defend Nigerians from terrorists signals a dangerous trend of fascism in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Hon Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, where it noted that while the main opposition party refrains from delving into religious issues, it wanted to caution the APC to note that suppressing the concerns of citizens and resorting to fascist measures where…