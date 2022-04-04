Water security drives our initiatives to improve projects ― Minister

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has said that water security was paramount in the mind of the administration and has informed the decision to advance the various water projects it inherited since 2015.

He said that it was not due to lack of initiative that the Ministry did not initiate new projects but the fact that, national water security was important and could only be attained by completion of existing water projects in the country, moreso, that government was about continuity.

Suleiman further added that the lifespan of water projects are not always in the short term, thus, the need for continued review of water schemes in the country tailored to meet areas of…