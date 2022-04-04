We need more leaders like you, PDP youth leaders tell Saraki

Ahead of the May 28 presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s youth leaders have stated that the nation needs more leaders like former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Speaking at the meeting with Dr. Saraki and the National Youth Leader of the PDP, Prince Muhammed Kadade Suleiman; the six PDP zonal youth leaders and the 36 state youth leaders in Abuja, described Dr. Saraki as a “dogged fighter!”

“Your Excellency, you are a dogged fighter, and I want to be like you. You fought the APC for four years for the sake of Nigeria, and I want to personally be like you.

“We need more leaders like you. We want you to apply the…