10 injured as two NURTW factions clash in Ondo

The leadership crisis rocking the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) turned bloody on Monday evening as about ten members of the union were injured during a fracas in Akure, the state capital.

It was gathered some hoodlums numbering 50 stormed the Ondo road motor park, Akure in buses, went on a rampage, injuring some members of the union belonging to the other faction.

The hoodlums who also visited other motor parks in the city spread to other parts while residents scampered for safety while shops and stalls were hurriedly closed to avoid looting, disrupting vehicular activities

Those matchetted reportedly sustained various degrees of…