60 phone numbers of passengers non-existent ― NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in its latest update on efforts to reach passengers who boarded the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna passenger train on March 28, 2022, have said that 60 phone numbers obtained from the passenger manifest are non-existent when dialled.

According to a statement signed by the Managing Director of the NRC, Engineer Fidet Okhiria late on Sunday evening, 35 phone numbers obtained from the passenger manifest are also ringing but not being picked up.

“As part of our quest to keep the general public informed with on-going development regarding the clearing of the incident site (recovery of the rolling stock, repairs of the track) and status of Passengers…