Academic Frontiers Initiatives seeks partnership with Soludo on research, innovation

Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI), a non-partisan group of academics in Nigeria, is seeking a partnership with Governor Charles Soludo-led administration in Anambra State to solve a myriad of problems facing the state through robust research and innovation.

The group disclosed this on Tuesday in a communiqué made available to the Nigerian Tribune at the end of its monthly meeting in Awka, the Anambra State capital. The communiqué was signed by the AFI National Coordinator, Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe and Secretary of the Anambra State Chapter of AFI, Engr. Dr. John Paul Iloh.

According to the group, through adequate research, there will be available data and evidence to implement…