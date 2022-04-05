Court restrains Kano LG from taking over farmlands of 370 farmers

A Kano High Court has restrained Madobi local government council, its Chairman, Muhammad Lawan Yahaya, the state government and four others from taking over the farmlands of 370 farmers at Kafin-Agur ward in Madobi area of the state.

The presiding judge, Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji, gave the order on Tuesday while ruling on an ex-parte suit filed by Yunusa Abdulmuminu and 369 others.

Defendants (respondents) in the suit are Muhammad Lawan Yahaya, Chairman Madobi Local Government Area, Madobi Local Government Council, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), Bureau for Land Management Kano, Attorney General of Kano State, Government of Kano State and…