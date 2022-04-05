CPPE reviews Q1 2022 economic headwinds

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), a private sector advocacy and economic think tank, has aired its opinion on key economic developments, highlighting the implications of these on investment and Nigeria’s economy.

In its 2022 first-quarter economic review released on Monday, the CPPE identified economic headwinds hurting the economy in the last months to include the worsening security situation in the country, the escalating energy cost, exchange rate depreciation, liquidity crisis in the foreign exchange market and the spiking inflationary pressures.

According to the CPPE Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muda Yusuf, the worsening foreign exchange crisis,…