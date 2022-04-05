Engage local contractors to sustain ongoing railway investments, expert tells FG

A Nigerian UK based railway expert, James Akpoviroro has urged the Federal Government (FG) to engage skilled local contractors in a bid to sustain its ongoing investment in rail infrastructure in the country.

Akpoviroro who was a former underground specialist in London said it was imperative for the government to avoid the current situation of some key infrastructures like the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, he said engaging indigenous contractors will help retain foreign exchange and reduce contracts cost, especially the maintenance of existing railway infrastructure.

According to him, investment in rail transport will boost employment, hence…