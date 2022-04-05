FG reactivates northeast rehabilitation programme —Ngige

The Federal Government says it has concluded plans to reactivate its rehabilitation programme for the North-East region of Nigeria.

The programme, it says, was designed to alleviate the human suffering generated by man-made and natural disasters in that region.

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this known in Nasarawa State, when he flagged off the preparatory technical meeting and capacity-building workshop for the project team on the programme.

Ngige, represented by the Director, Special Duties/Projects, Dr Martina Nwordu, stated that the programme, the Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Integrated Programme (IBSDLEIP),…