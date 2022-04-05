I didn’t know what came over me, I love my daughter —Woman who set 10-year-old ablaze

A mother of five, Aisha Tijani, who was arrested by policemen from Ogun state Command eight days ago for pouring kerosene on her daughter and setting her on fire, has said that she is still wondering on what could have led her to take such an action against a beloved child of hers. She is also of the belief that she must have been diabolically hypriotised.

Ms Tijani had reportedly committed the act on her 10-year-old daughter which led to a report at Mowe divisional headquarters.

The reason for the suspect’s anger with her daughter, according to a neighbour who reported to the police, was that the girl took a phone she seized from one of her children from where she kept it and…