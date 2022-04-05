I shot herdsman in self defence when he threatened me with cultlass —Murder suspect

A 39-year-old man, Saheed Ogundahun, who is cooling his heels in detention at the Ogun State Police Command, has admitted mistake in killing a herdsman and burying him in the bush over an argument of grazing on his farm.

The herdsman, Zanda Abu, was killed on March 12 after an altercation between him and the suspect.

Ogundahun, a citizen of Republic of Benin resident in Nigeria reportedly shot the herdsman to death after sending him off his farm.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had, in a press briefing, said that one Alhaji Bature Umar reported at Ewekoro Division on March 13 that Abu left Afowowa area with some cows for grazing a day earlier and had yet to…