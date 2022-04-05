IAR&T gets new Deputy Director

DR Johnson Adedayo Adetumbi has emerged as the new Deputy Director of the Inst itute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan for a two-year term which commenced on 1st April,2022.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Public Relations of the Institute, Dr Adeniyi Amusat.

According to the release, Dr Adetumbi joined in the Institute in 1995 as Agricultural Superintendent and rose through the rank to the position of Principal Agricultural Superintendent before conversion to Academic staff in 2010 after obtaining MSc in Crop Management from the Federal University of Technology,…