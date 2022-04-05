NRC confirms Tribune investigation, says seven workers kidnapped, one killed in train attack

Following the Nigerian Tribune’s exclusive report on the silence of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on seven railway workers kidnapped during the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train, the NRC in its daily situation update very late on Monday night, confirmed the abduction of the seven railway workers and the death of one female worker.

Recall that the Tribune Online in an exclusive report on Monday reported that NRC workers expressed anger at the management for its perceived silence on the fate of seven railway workers who were kidnapped during the attack and a female worker who lost her life during the attack.

However, the NRC, for the first time on Monday night…