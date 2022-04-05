Oshiomhole declares for Senate – Tribune Online

THE immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, used the occasion of his 70th birthday, to lay to rest speculations about his next political move as he declared his intention to run for the Edo North senatorial district seat in the 2023 general election.

By the declaration, the two-term governor of the state will be contending with his erstwhile protégé, Senator Francis Alimekhina, who is also seeking a third term in the Senate.

Oshiomhole said he chose to celebrate his birthday with his people, that is, party leaders and others at his Iyamoh, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, because he was…