Oshiomhole to run for Edo North Senatorial seat

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has declared his intention to run for the Edo North Senatorial under the platform of his party.

Oshiomhole, who is also a two-time governor of the state, made the declaration at his 70th birthday party at Iyamoh on Monday.

By the declaration, the former labour leader will be slugging it out with his erstwhile protégé and two-term senator, Francis Alimehina, who is also seeking his third term.

Details later…

