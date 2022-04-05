Over 27 million people suffering from hunger in Africa, 11 million could be pushed into hunger in next 3 months ― Oxfam laments

It has been observed that West Africa is hit by its worst food crisis in a decade, with 27 million people going hungry.

It is also projected that the number could rise to 38 million this June, 2022 considering a new historic level and already an increase by more than a third over last year- unless urgent action was taken.

This alert was issued by Eleven international organizations in response to new analyses of the March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé (CH), ahead of the virtual conference on the food and nutrition crisis in the Sahel and Lake Chad organized by the European Union and the Sahel and West Africa Club.

A release from Oxfam Nigeria made available to Journalists revealed that…