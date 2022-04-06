Airtel, Konga sign MoU to deepen online retail in Nigeria 

Airtel Nigeria and Konga, an e-commerce platform, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen the digital and online retail landscape in the country.

The MoU was signed at the Airtel headquarters in Lagos, late last week.

Airtel Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Godfrey Efeurhobo, said that the MoU would further demonstrate commitment of the telecommunications company toward providing opportunities and partnerships.

Efeurhobo said it was an important step to make online and offline offerings more accessible and affordable for everybody.

“The MoU with Konga is important to us because it demonstrates our commitment to create opportunities and partnerships that will…