Ayu urges Abia govt to allow freedom of expression

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Tuesday, in Umuahia urged the Abia State government to allow people to express their opinion.

Speaking in Umuahia while commissioning a Children’s Specialist Hospital, the PDP national boss said “Thank God that we must continue with this democratic journey which enables us to talk to the governor and Abians to always put heads together and solve their problems.

