Concerned elders kick against plans to impose senior pastor on First Baptist Church Garki

There is a looming leadership crisis at the First Baptist Church Garki over the alleged refusal of the outgoing Senior Pastor, Israel Akanji to allow a laid down procedure of choosing his successor to come into play.

Pastor Akanji who was elected the President of Baptist Convention last year was also alleged to have gone contrary to the church constitution to initiate a process of electing deacons in the church.

A group of concerned elders in the church told Nigerian Tribune that after Pastor Akanji was elected the President of Baptist Convention, it was expected that he would leave office and allow the Pulpit Committee to take over the Church as they would start the process of…