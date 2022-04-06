Constitution review: Bauchi Assembly constitutes 8-man committee to study NASS report

Bauchi State House of Assembly has constituted a committee that will scrutinise the proposals in the bill on the amendment to the 1999 Constitution and advise the house on what to do.

The construction of the Committee was announced by the Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman during plenary held on Tuesday.

The Speaker had earlier announced that the House received a letter from the Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde Amos conveying the transmission of Constitution 5th Alteration Bill 2022.

According to the Speaker, the letter reads; “the Senate and House of of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria concluded work on the 5th alteration bill 2022. It’s…