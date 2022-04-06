Eighty garlands for the Chief Commander

IT is dancing time once again for the Chief Commander, master of music. Ebenezer Olasupo Aremu Fabiyi, one of Nigeria’s greatest and most iconic musicians, the man Nigerians from all walks of life refer to simply as Obey, by any standards one of Nigeria’s greatest national treasures, is 80. And his story, arresting in its illustration of the gains of talent nurtured with grit, is simply marvellous. And that is why from President Muhammadu Buhari to the (wo)man in the street, he is being celebrated with wild applause, for he is such a jolly, incredibly jolly, good fellow. Having made Nigerians happy for decades, being a musician’s musician, one of the very few who, according to…