INEC rejects Kano PDP caretaker, orders party to revert to order by court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a few hours ago, rejected the newly constituted Kano Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in obedience to the order of the Federal High Court which restrained the party from tampering with the Kano authentic state executive.

INEC directives and rejection have rendered nullity the decision of the PDP to proceed to inaugurate the illegal Caretaker Committee despite the order of the Court and INEC decision.

This action of the Commission means that if the PDP does not revert to the authentic executive, the party will not likely have a governorship candidate and parliamentary seat candidates for the 2023 elections.

