Mr Eazi expands frontiers to Rwanda

Following the launch of emPawa Africa, as an African focused music services company working with artistes, producers, and independent labels across Africa, including the likes of Nigerian Mega Superstar Joeboy, South Africa’s Superstar Duo Major League Djz, Ghana’s Iconic Legacy Life Entertainment, Tanzania Superstar Nandy, Gambian Superstar Jizzle, Dj Neptune, among others, the brand has succeeded in not only achieving continental success but also hitting major milestones.

One of the successes Eazi’s emPawa Africa has recorded in recent times include over 3 billion streams, strategic publishing partnership with Kobalt, establishment of 15,000 capacity festival ‘detty…