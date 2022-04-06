Okowa has right to return to senate ― Info Commissioner

It is within the right of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to return to the red chamber of the National Assembly from where he contested the governorship election in 2015, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has said.

The commissioner spoke on Wednesday while reacting to the speculation that the governor had procured the nomination and expression of interest forms for Delta North Senatorial election.

At an interactive session with journalists in Asaba, Aniagwu said he could not confirm or deny if the governor actually bought forms for the senatorial election.

“If he wants to return to the senate where he made remarkable footprints, it is within his democratic…