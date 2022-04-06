Police foil kidnap attempts in Kaduna communities

Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command have foiled two separate kidnap attempts in Buruku of Chikun Local Government area and Barakallahu area in Rigachikun of Kaduna State.

This is according to a statement on Wednesday, signed by Police Public relation Officer (PPRO), Kaduna Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “On 5th April 2022, the Kaduna Police Command are in receipt of a report through Divisional Police Officer, Buruku stating that on the same date at about 1400hrs, a distress call was received to the effect that some unspecified number of armed bandits had blocked the Buruku-Birnin Gwari road around Kwanan Ruwa village…