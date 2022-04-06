Senate moves to establish commission on religious harmony

The Senate, on Wednesday, considered a bill to establish the National Religious Harmony Commission.

The National Religious Harmony Commission (Establishment) Bill 2022, sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North), scaled second reading during plenary.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Umar said the piece of legislation seeks to establish the NRHC to serve as an intervention to promote religious tolerance, peace and harmony in Nigeria.

He observed that the United Nations Charter and several provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) are based on the principles of the dignity and equality of all human beings.

He explained that the UN charter…